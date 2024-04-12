Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $132.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LW. Barclays decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.40.

NYSE:LW opened at $81.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $77.41 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.27.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

