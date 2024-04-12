Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.55.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Landstar System from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Landstar System Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $181.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $208.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.80. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In related news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

