Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Trading Up 10.1%

Shares of Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Free Report) were up 10.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 10,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 21,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Legend Power Systems Trading Up 23.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

