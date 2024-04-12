Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.75

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.75 and last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 111863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -184.00%.

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after buying an additional 3,803,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,814,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,636,000 after buying an additional 786,297 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,133,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 834,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,198,000 after buying an additional 640,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Articles

