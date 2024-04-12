LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, an increase of 85.8% from the March 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
LENSAR Price Performance
Shares of LNSR opened at $3.20 on Friday. LENSAR has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29.
LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). LENSAR had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter.
Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of LENSAR in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.
LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.
