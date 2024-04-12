LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.77

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 61194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Separately, StockNews.com cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

LG Display Trading Down 6.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.43.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 27.97% and a negative net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LG Display by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 352,719 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of LG Display by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 215,950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of LG Display by 568.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 102,963 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LG Display by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 41,759 shares in the last quarter.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

