Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Energy

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,858,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,780,725.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director William F. Kimble sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $268,491.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,702.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,858,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,780,725.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,491 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $22.56 on Friday. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Energy will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.