Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.75.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Energy
Insider Activity at Liberty Energy
Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $22.56 on Friday. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Energy will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 8.86%.
Liberty Energy Company Profile
Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.
Further Reading
