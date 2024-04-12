Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Lincoln National Stock Down 1.0 %

Lincoln National stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Owen Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Lincoln National by 2,066.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 16,948 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

