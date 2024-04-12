Literacy Capital PLC (LON:BOOK) Insider Christopher Sellers Purchases 17,500 Shares

Literacy Capital PLC (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Sellers acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.34) per share, with a total value of £87,675 ($110,966.97).

Christopher Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Literacy Capital alerts:

On Friday, April 5th, Christopher Sellers purchased 7,500 shares of Literacy Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 490 ($6.20) per share, with a total value of £36,750 ($46,513.10).

Literacy Capital Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BOOK opened at GBX 502.50 ($6.36) on Friday. Literacy Capital PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 403 ($5.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 520 ($6.58). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 485.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 482.94. The company has a market cap of £301.50 million, a PE ratio of 383.59 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

Literacy Capital Company Profile

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, buyout, growth capital, MBIs, M&A, mature, family owned, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. The firm is sector agnostic. The firm seeks to invest in United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Literacy Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Literacy Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.