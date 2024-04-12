Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Lithia Motors comprises about 1.6% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Lithia Motors worth $13,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 33.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 95.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 93.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth about $4,608,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAD. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.90.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total transaction of $40,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAD traded down $2.37 on Friday, hitting $264.06. 36,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,098. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.97 and a 52-week high of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.43.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.51%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

