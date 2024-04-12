Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Up 2.9%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.16. 1,734,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 3,456,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 140.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

