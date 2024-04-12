Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Trading Down 8.3%

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.12 and last traded at $38.12. Approximately 42,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 164,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOB shares. StockNews.com cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.74. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.20). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $119.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 7.32%.

Insider Activity at Live Oak Bancshares

In other news, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $343,400.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,857.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $343,400.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,857.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Miltom Emmett Petty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $397,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,715.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,640,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,143,000 after purchasing an additional 223,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 12.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,501,000 after buying an additional 307,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,509,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,160,000 after buying an additional 27,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,969,000 after buying an additional 976,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,415,000 after buying an additional 61,029 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

