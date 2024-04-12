LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LL Flooring Stock Performance

Shares of LL stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. LL Flooring has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $5.52.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The firm had revenue of $211.78 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LL Flooring

LL Flooring Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 4,306.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 599,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 586,048 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 518,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 386,001 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 384,467 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of LL Flooring during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 339,830 shares in the last quarter. 54.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

