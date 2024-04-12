LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Shares of LL stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. LL Flooring has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $5.52.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The firm had revenue of $211.78 million for the quarter.
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.
