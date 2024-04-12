LMP Automotive (OTCMKTS:LMPX) Stock Price Up 12.5%

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMPX – Get Free Report) shares rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LMP Automotive stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMPX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.24% of LMP Automotive worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and distributors at fleet rates.

