Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) PT Set at C$1.25 by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.25 target price on Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Logan Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Logan Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Logan Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Logan Energy from C$1.90 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Logan Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$1.55.

Logan Energy Price Performance

CVE:LGN opened at C$0.94 on Tuesday. Logan Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.73 and a 1-year high of C$1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.89.

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$28.65 million for the quarter. Logan Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.05% and a negative net margin of 46.48%. Analysts predict that Logan Energy will post 0.0199778 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

