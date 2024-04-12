Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) Shares Down 2.3%

Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 100,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 160,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Loop Media from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Loop Media Stock Up 3.7 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Loop Media by 6,955.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 37.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Loop Media Company Profile
Loop Media, Inc operates as a multichannel digital video platform media company in the United States. The company offers hand-curated music video content licensed from major and independent record labels, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group; and non-music video content, which is licensed or acquired from third parties, such as action sports clips, drone and atmospheric footage, trivia, news headlines, lifestyle channels, and kid-friendly videos, as well as movie, television and video game trailers, and other content.
