Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.060-1.590 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.0 million-$770.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $765.4 million. Lovesac also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.06-$1.59 EPS.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average is $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $321.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.87. Lovesac has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $30.93.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $134,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,038,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 32.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 230.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 567.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

