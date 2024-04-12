Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.030–0.840 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $126.0 million-$132.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.5 million. Lovesac also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.060-1.590 EPS.

Lovesac Stock Down 11.2 %

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $321.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.87. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Lovesac

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $134,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,038,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lovesac

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at $12,996,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lovesac by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 411,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after purchasing an additional 279,545 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Lovesac by 748.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 261,529 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lovesac by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,853,000 after purchasing an additional 228,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at $4,829,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

