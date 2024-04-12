Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Trading Down 7.4%

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report) was down 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 692,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 661% from the average daily volume of 90,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Lucara Diamond Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$146.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$49.70 million for the quarter. Lucara Diamond had a negative net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Lucara Diamond Corp. will post 0.1616162 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital sales platform for rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

