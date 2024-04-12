Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.45

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 3288806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Lucid Group by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group



Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

