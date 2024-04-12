Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $470.00 at Piper Sandler

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $525.00 to $470.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $445.00 price target (down previously from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $485.39.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $349.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $326.93 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.05.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.