Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$18.50 at Bank of America

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LUN. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.21.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of LUN opened at C$15.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.73. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.18 and a 12 month high of C$16.51.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.01). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.8396226 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$69,160.00. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

