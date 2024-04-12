LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,894,000 after purchasing an additional 815,083 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,010,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,077,000 after acquiring an additional 300,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 215,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after acquiring an additional 17,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.31. The stock had a trading volume of 262,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.80 and a twelve month high of $106.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.95.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

