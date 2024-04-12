LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Cedrus LLC

Cedrus LLC lowered its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $102.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.80 and a 1 year high of $106.69.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

