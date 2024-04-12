MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Up to $12.21

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.21, but opened at $12.78. MAG Silver shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 340,074 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank raised MAG Silver from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

MAG Silver Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.15.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,746,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,069,000 after acquiring an additional 406,335 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,402,000 after buying an additional 642,494 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,160,000 after buying an additional 57,673 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,542,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,403,000 after buying an additional 58,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,364,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 38,784 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

