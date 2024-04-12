Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MGA. Citigroup dropped their price target on Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Magna International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Magna International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Magna International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.86.

MGA stock opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.69. Magna International has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.43.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 189,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,695 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Magna International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Magna International by 576.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

