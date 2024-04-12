Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

MFC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFC. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 73.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $23.72 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

