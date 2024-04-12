Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins raised Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a market perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.30.

TSE:MFC opened at C$32.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$23.69 and a 52-week high of C$34.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.75.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.24 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.7118834 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total value of C$337,231.44. In other Manulife Financial news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$108,664.92. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$337,231.44. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

