Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Trading 15.4% Higher

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 84,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 134,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Maple Gold Mines Trading Up 15.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$25.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.