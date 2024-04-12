Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 0.6%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $17.87. Approximately 12,366,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 77,312,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 30.51, a current ratio of 30.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 5.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 48.93%. Analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Digital by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,523,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,447,000 after buying an additional 1,000,225 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,429,000 after purchasing an additional 296,776 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 266,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 178,578 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

