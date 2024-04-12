Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.69.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MPC. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.
Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 5,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.
About Marathon Petroleum
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.
