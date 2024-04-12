Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.69.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPC. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $212.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 5,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Free Report

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

