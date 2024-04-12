Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $202.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $201.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.77.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $212.33 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after purchasing an additional 85,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,153,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $764,526,000 after purchasing an additional 137,341 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,526,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $685,088,000 after purchasing an additional 43,989 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,102,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $608,581,000 after purchasing an additional 96,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.