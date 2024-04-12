Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $215.24 and last traded at $214.55. Approximately 619,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,877,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.69.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 579,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,753,000 after purchasing an additional 48,540 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

