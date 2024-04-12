Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.16

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.16 and traded as high as $11.75. Marine Products shares last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 39,944 shares changing hands.

Marine Products Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $403.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Marine Products had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $70.87 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marine Products Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Marine Products Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Marine Products

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is 45.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marine Products by 7.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Marine Products in the third quarter worth about $367,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Marine Products in the third quarter worth about $170,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Marine Products by 161.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marine Products by 37.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

