Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 134,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 276,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Maritime Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Maritime Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; and Wright Property located in Temiscaming, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maritime Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maritime Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.