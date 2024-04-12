Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:MCSE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:MCSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 1,249,900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 934,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCSE. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 662,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,884,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $849,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000.

NASDAQ:MCSE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.07. 1,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of -1.25. Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17.

The Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (MCSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund actively invests in a concentrated equity portfolio of foreign companies of any market capitalization. The fund selects equities based on ESG criteria and factors related to long-term potential.

