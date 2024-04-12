Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 514.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 49,790.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,869,000 after acquiring an additional 59,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $607.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $578.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.34. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $343.71 and a 12 month high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.38.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

