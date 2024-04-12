Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 5,060 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total value of $1,201,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,877.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $237.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.41. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $261.54.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on United Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.