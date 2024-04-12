Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 5,060 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total value of $1,201,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,877.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $237.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.41. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $261.54.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
