MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Bought by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of MasTec worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTZ. Barclays raised their price target on MasTec from $55.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on MasTec from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on MasTec from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.46.

Shares of MTZ traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.26 and a beta of 1.62. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

