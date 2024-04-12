Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

MTDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.50.

MTDR stock opened at $69.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.62. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

