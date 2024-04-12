Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Citigroup

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mayville Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of Mayville Engineering stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $282.46 million, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $148.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mayville Engineering

About Mayville Engineering

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

