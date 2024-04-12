Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Citigroup

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Mayville Engineering Stock Performance
Shares of Mayville Engineering stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $282.46 million, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.84.
Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $148.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Mayville Engineering
About Mayville Engineering
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.
