Meitav Investment House Ltd. Acquires 1,484 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,504. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.46.

