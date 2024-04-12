Meitav Investment House Ltd. Acquires New Position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.56% of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SOXQ stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $37.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,544. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.40. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $41.12. The firm has a market cap of $355.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0687 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

