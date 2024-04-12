Meitav Investment House Ltd. Buys 501 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,255.18.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.5 %

Broadcom stock traded down $34.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,347.85. The stock had a trading volume of 903,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,300.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,099.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,310 shares of company stock valued at $36,869,987 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

