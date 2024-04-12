Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,974.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,744,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525,177 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,479,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,261,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,544 shares in the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 1,973,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $64,318,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VGK stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.45. The stock had a trading volume of 950,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,061. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $67.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

