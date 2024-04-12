Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Sony Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Sony Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.01. 257,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.86. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $79.62 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

