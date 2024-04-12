Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned 0.12% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,647. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.10. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.