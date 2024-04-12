Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $911,000 Stock Position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,565 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Arko worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Arko by 149.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Arko by 40.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Arko during the third quarter worth about $72,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arko during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Arko during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arko alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Arko from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Activity at Arko

In related news, major shareholder Morris Willner sold 2,792,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $18,878,185.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,683,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,983,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arko Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:ARKO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.67. 92,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,179. Arko Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $542.56 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.28.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Arko had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Arko Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Arko Profile

(Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.