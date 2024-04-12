Meitav Investment House Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,078,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,602,000 after buying an additional 94,090 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 105,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,309,000. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 245.0% in the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 93,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $107.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,074. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $88.33 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.66.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

