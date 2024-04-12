Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 1,000 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,378,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,832,000 after buying an additional 1,645,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,807,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,448,000 after buying an additional 660,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,011,208,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,330,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,697,000 after buying an additional 90,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REG traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $58.26. 241,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 131.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

